Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.13, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen a decrease of 16.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.2 million, indicating a 40.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $72.27 million, demonstrating changes of +50% and -7.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 286.36% lower. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.