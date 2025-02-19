Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $4.87, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have depreciated by 11.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.25 million, up 9527.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Energy Fuels is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.86 of its industry.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

