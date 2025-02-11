Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.98, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has dropped by 3.24% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.25 million, up 9527.66% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Energy Fuels currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.98.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.