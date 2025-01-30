Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Energy Fuels (UUUU) ended the recent trading session at $5.54, demonstrating a -0.36% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 8.38% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.25 million, reflecting a 9527.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Fuels is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 75.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.