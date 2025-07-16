Energy Fuels (UUUU) Soars 10.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Energy Fuels (UUUU) shares ended the last trading session 10.7% higher at $7.76. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Energy Fuels gained following the announcement that the Pinyon Plain uranium mine in Arizona is significantly outperforming earlier production estimates. Pinyon Plain mine output was driven by high grades averaging 3.51% in June and 2.23% in the second quarter of 2025.



The company further announced that due to strong production, it plans to sell 140,000 pounds in the third quarter and 160,000 pounds in the fourth quarter under existing contracts. In 2026, expected sales range from 620,000 to 880,000 pounds under current long-term contracts. The company may also pursue opportunistic sales and new contracts.

This uranium and vanadium miner and developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $9.4 million, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Energy Fuels belongs to the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Coeur Mining (CDE), closed the last trading session 3% lower at $9.15. Over the past month, CDE has returned 3.2%.

Coeur Mining's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +45.2% over the past month to $0.17. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +1800%. Coeur Mining currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

