Energy Fuels (UUUU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.83, changing hands as low as $6.65 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $3.69 per share, with $11.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.67.

