Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Energy Fuels (UUUU) standing at $6.02, reflecting a -1.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 1.61% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.61% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.15% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.85 million, indicating a 43.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $51.97 million, indicating changes of +8.33% and +37.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 26.67% upward. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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