Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Energy Fuels (UUUU) reached $6.18, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

The the stock of uranium and vanadium miner and developer has risen by 2.3% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.5 million, reflecting a 30.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $30.07 million, representing changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.28% higher. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.