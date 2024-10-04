Energy Fuels (UUUU) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Energy Fuels (UUUU) ending at $5.66, denoting a +0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.9% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 28.38% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 150% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.1 million, reflecting a 53.59% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $50.3 million, indicating changes of +8.33% and +32.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

