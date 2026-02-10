Energy Fuels (UUUU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $21.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.91% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 19.94% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27 million, down 32.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and a revenue of $56.03 million, representing changes of -21.43% and -28.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.14% lower. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

