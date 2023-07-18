Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.34, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 2.81% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 84.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $43.25 million, which would represent changes of +255.26% and +245.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.72% higher. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.35.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

