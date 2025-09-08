Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was up +2.94% at $11.90. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 21.05% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 14.29% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.85 million, up 143.21% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and a revenue of $40.8 million, representing changes of -17.86% and -47.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.46% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

