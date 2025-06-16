Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was up +2.58% at $5.77. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.52%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a gain of 28.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 3.31%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.04, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.7 million, indicating a 0.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.28 per share and a revenue of $41.4 million, indicating changes of 0% and -47%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

