Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $6.91, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 25.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.7% higher. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

