Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +5.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 12.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.6 million, up 53.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $7.55 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.74% and +355.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UUUU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)



Zacks Investment Research

