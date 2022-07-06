Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 34.23% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 25.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $7.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.39% and +132.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.