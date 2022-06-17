Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.25, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 13.15% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $7.4 million, which would represent changes of +17.39% and +132.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.12% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.