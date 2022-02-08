Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.54% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 20.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

