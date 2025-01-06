Energy Fuels (UUUU) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.25 million, indicating a 9527.66% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Energy Fuels is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 78.27. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.22 for its industry.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

