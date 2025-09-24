Energy Fuels (UUUU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $16.87, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

The stock of uranium and vanadium miner and developer has risen by 35.42% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.85 million, indicating a 143.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.33 per share and a revenue of $40.8 million, indicating changes of -17.86% and -47.77%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Energy Fuels is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

