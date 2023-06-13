Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $6.55, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 84.54% from the prior-year quarter.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $40.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +252.63% and +225.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Energy Fuels is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.35.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

