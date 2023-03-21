Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.41, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 23.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the year-ago period.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.71% higher within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.77 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.97.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

