Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $7.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 24.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 million, down 39.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.52, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

