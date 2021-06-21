Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 2.64% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million, which would represent changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.86% higher. UUUU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

