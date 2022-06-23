Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 16.48% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $7.4 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.39% and +132.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

