Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $9.21, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 11.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $6 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.09% and +88.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.26% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.