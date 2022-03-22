Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $10.18, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 61.96% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $6 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.09% and +88.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.26% lower. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

