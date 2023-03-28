Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 24.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the prior-year quarter.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.71% higher. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.74.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.