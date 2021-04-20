Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 18.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 million, up 273.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $9.87 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.74% and +495.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.89% lower. UUUU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

