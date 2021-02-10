Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.40, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 41.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.55 million, down 21.43% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.92% lower within the past month. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

