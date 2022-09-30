Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 16.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $24.9 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.7% and +682.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

