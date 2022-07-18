Energy Fuels (UUUU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $5.50, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 3.81% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 19.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $7.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +17.39% and +132.41%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.