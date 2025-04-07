Energy Fuels (UUUU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 15.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $15.2 million, indicating a 40.23% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $72.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and -7.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower within the past month. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

