Energy Fuels (UUUU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.77 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 18.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UUUU is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 million, up 273.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $9.87 million. These totals would mark changes of +21.74% and +495.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.89% lower. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.