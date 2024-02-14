Energy Fuels (UUUU) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Energy Fuels (UUUU) standing at $6.60, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 14.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 72.73% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.45 million, showing a 3483.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.