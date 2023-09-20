Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $8.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 18.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $44.04 million, which would represent changes of +265.79% and +251.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Energy Fuels has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.86, which means Energy Fuels is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

