Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $5.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 15.66% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Energy Fuels as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.5 million, up 563.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $51 million. These totals would mark changes of +142.11% and +307.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.71% higher. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Fuels is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.51, which means Energy Fuels is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

