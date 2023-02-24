Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 10.18% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, down 39.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 68.18% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Energy Fuels's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.04, so we one might conclude that Energy Fuels is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

