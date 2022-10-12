Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 12.47% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Energy Fuels is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 million, up 38.89% from the prior-year quarter.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $25.58 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.7% and +703.23%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.