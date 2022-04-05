Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $8.95, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 6.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Energy Fuels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.09% and +88.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.26% lower within the past month. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

