Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $13.05, moving -3.9% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 9.71% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.2 million, up 617.34% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $143.13 million, indicating changes of +63.16% and +117.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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