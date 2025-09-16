Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $13.41, marking a -2.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 33.92% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.85 million, indicating a 143.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $40.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.86% and -47.77%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Energy Fuels is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

