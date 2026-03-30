Energy Fuels (UUUU) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was down 6.53% at $16.46. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.73%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a loss of 17.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 14.76%, and the S&P 500's loss of 7.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.03, signifying a 76.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $33.25 million, showing a 96.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $147.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +84.21% and +123.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 58.54% increase. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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