Energy Fuels (UUUU), Astorn Sign MOU to Develop Donald Project

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU announced a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Astron Corporation Limited to co-develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project. The MOU defines indicative commercial conditions and grants Energy Fuels a binding exclusivity period that will expire on Mar 1, 2024. During this period, the company will be able to complete due diligence and the parties will negotiate formal agreements.



Astron is an Australia-based company with more than 35 years of experience in mineral sand processing, downstream product development, and marketing and sales of zirconium and titanium-related goods.



Energy Fuels is focused on developing a substantial rare earth elements (“REE”) supply chain that could reduce America's dependence on REEs from China. The joint venture with Astron is in sync with the same strategy. As part of this strategy, the company is actively securing long-term sources of REE concentrate (“REEC”) through offtake and direct ownership (UUUU's 100% owned Bahia Project in Brazil).



Energy Fuels is constructing a world-class REE oxide supply chain through these assets and potentially others, which the company believes to be appealing to EV manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.



The Donald Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the Australian state of Victoria, is a world-class critical mineral deposit that is expected to provide UUUU with a near-term, low-cost and large-scale source of monazite sand in a REEC. The REEC would be delivered to the company's White Mesa Mill in Utah for processing into REE oxides and other advanced REE products, as well as uranium recovery.



The Project is expected to supply Energy Fuels with 7,000-14,000 metric tons of REEC per year, including 4,000-8,200 tons of total REE oxides, beginning with commissioning and ramp-up in 2026.



Energy Fuels has proposed an investment of A$180 million (US$122 million) for the Donald Project. The majority of UUUU's anticipated investment is expected to be paid in 2025.



In the third quarter of 2023, the company posted an adjusted loss of 2 cents compared with an adjusted loss of 6 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net sales were $11 million, higher than the $3 million reported in the third quarter of 2022.

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained 23.9% in the past year compared with the industry's 22.6% growth.



