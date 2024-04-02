Energy Fuels (UUUU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.72% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer witnessed a gain of 3.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 6.44% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.5 million, up 30.04% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $30.07 million, representing changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Energy Fuels boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

