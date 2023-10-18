Energy Fuels (UUUU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the latest trading day at $7.49, indicating a +0.67% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.62%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen a decrease of 9.05% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.34 million, up 13.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and a revenue of $44.3 million, representing changes of +268.42% and +254.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.26% higher. Energy Fuels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Energy Fuels is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.03.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

