Energy Fuels (UUUU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.64, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has climbed by 41.03% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 150% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.1 million, down 53.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $50.3 million, demonstrating changes of +8.33% and +32.62%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Energy Fuels. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Energy Fuels is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

