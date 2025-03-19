Energy Fuels (UUUU) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $4.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have depreciated by 13.97% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 350% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.2 million, indicating a 40.23% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $72.27 million, indicating changes of +50% and -7.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 286.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

