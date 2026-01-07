Energy Fuels (UUUU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) was up +2.29% at $18.76. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have appreciated by 19.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.26%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.19%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.08, marking a 57.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.9 million, down 45.14% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.34 per share and a revenue of $52.67 million, demonstrating changes of -21.43% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.67% higher. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

