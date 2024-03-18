Energy Fuels (UUUU) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.06, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's stock has dropped by 6.79% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Energy Fuels in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.01, marking a 200% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.5 million, reflecting a 30.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.19 per share and revenue of $30.07 million. These totals would mark changes of -58.33% and -20.73%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 21.28% upward. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.